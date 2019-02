SensorHound has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to explore technological solutions to monitor and track high-value and sensitive assets.

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract is sponsored by the USAF and its technology and innovation hub AFWERX.

The contract includes a feasibility study to assess the viability of existing and upcoming solutions to address one or multiple USAF and US Department of Defense problems.



Through this initiative, the USAF intends to see if technological solutions that have demonstrated their worth in the non-defence commercial sector can be expanded to solve an airforce problem.

SensorHound offers the Beagle pilot-stage cybersecurity environmental condition monitoring and location-tracking device, which can be deployed to safeguard high-value and sensitive assets.

SensorHound co-founder and CEO Vinai Sundaram said: “The Beagle solution is purpose-built for high-value assets addressing key requirements of high cybersecurity, long-lasting and remote configurability.

“Beagle uses SensorHound’s core solution to monitor device firmware failures and intrusions in the field.”

Headquartered at Purdue Research Foundation’s Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette, Indiana, US, the cybersecurity start-up is a provider of software solutions that are used for the detection of malicious intrusions and monitoring firmware health in internet of things (IoT) devices such as asset trackers and smart thermostats.

If the Phase I project is successful, SensorHound could receive a multi-year Phase II award for the development, installation, integration and demonstration of a prototype system deemed as the most feasible in Phase I.