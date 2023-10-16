This latest issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the latest insight and analysis into the technologies, policies and influencing factors in the defence space.
Hypersonic missiles are the capability on every nation’s wish list, offering the potential to defeat all known air defence systems, and likely some in the future too. However, challenges remain in the development of scramjet engines that could unlock the technology and turn the hype into reality.
Meanwhile, China is having to play a delicate balancing act as it negotiates how best to support Russia in its war in Ukraine, while also keeping the economic ties and associated influence that Beijing has built up with Kyiv over the past few years. With Kyiv likely now in a Western orbit for the foreseeable future, is it decision time for President Xi?
Whether you are desktop, tablet or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.
Elsewhere, we explore use of commercial satellite constellations in the defence space, with agencies such as the US Department of Defense looking to leverage the networks already in orbit for their own intelligence and communications requirements.
In addition, GlobalData’s TS Lombard details the role that the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war has on global demand for defence equipment as lessons learned, diminishing stocks and other factors continue to drive the market.
For all this and more, on sea and in the air, read on and follow the latest developments @DefenceTech_Mag.