Saudi Arabia Air Force Boeing F-15SA. Credit: EvrenKalinbacak/Shutterstock.com.

The US State Department has approved two potential Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Saudi Arabia, involving sustainment for F-15 aircraft and PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 missiles.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of these proposed transactions, which are valued at approximately $3bn for the F-15 sustainment and $9bn for the PATRIOT missile systems.

For the F-15 sustainment proposal, Saudi Arabia requested assorted equipment and support services.

These include spare and repair parts, consumables, technical publications, software support, personnel training, and engineering and logistical assistance from US government and contractor personnel.

According to a statement from the DSCA, various contractors will supply equipment and services without a designated prime contractor.

A small number of additional US civilian contractors or military staff may be required in Saudi Arabia to implement the agreement. However, the overall number of on-site contractors is expected to stay relatively constant.

The US government indicated that this sale aims to further foreign policy and national security objectives by supporting a non-Nato ally in the Gulf region.

The DSCA stated: “The proposed sale will enhance Saudi Arabia’s capability to deter current and future threats by providing sustainment and training support for the Royal Saudi Air Force’s F-15 fleet.”

The sale is not expected to alter the military balance in the region or negatively affect US defence readiness.

In the other development, the US State Department cleared a possible sale of 730 PAC-3 MSE missiles and associated equipment to Saudi Arabia.

This package also contains missile launcher conversion kits, logistics systems kits, telemetry kits, accumulation kits, skid kits, trainers, spare parts for ground support equipment, canister consumables, and field surveillance programme components.

Lockheed Martin has been named as the main contractor for this deal.

In May last year, the US State Department approved a potential $3.5bn Foreign Military Sale of AIM-120C-8 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) to Saudi Arabia.