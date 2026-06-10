SAIC will oversee the design, development, and deployment of key parts of the DAF Battle Network. Credit: Mehaniq/Shutterstock.com.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has secured a position on a US Department of the Air Force (DAF) contract for the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Digital Infrastructure Network Developer programme.

The multiple-award contract carries an estimated value of $192m.

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The contract aims to advance the DAF’s Battle Network programme and assist in the deployment of the Department of War’s (DoW) Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) infrastructure.

As part of this agreement, SAIC will oversee the design, development, and deployment of major components of the Air Force Battle Network.

According to the company, the work will reinforce command, control, and communications (C3) across air, land, space, maritime, and cyber domains.

The implementation will span all operational levels, from tactical to strategic, and support various security classifications and phases of military operations from competition to combat.

SAIC air force, space, and intelligence business group executive vice president Vinnie DiFronzo said: “Delivering the right data to the right warfighter at the right time is vital work that enables integrated full domain and partner nation operations securely and at mission speed.

“We will integrate data across all classification levels and domains to give warfighters a clear decision advantage when it matters most.”

SAIC, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, said it secured the contract due to its experience in networking, C3, AI, cloud, and digital engineering.

The company will deliver capabilities that connect fixed, mobile, and edge environments, with a technical scope covering scalable and resilient optical transport networks, software-defined wide area networking, cross-domain solutions, data distribution, and cloud-enabled infrastructure.

In addition, the company’s team will work with other network providers and equipment manufacturers to introduce both commercial and emerging technologies, with a focus on accelerating the frontline deployment of artificial intelligence.

The fielding of these technologies, according to SAIC, aims to compress targeting cycles, improve operational speeds, and facilitate faster decision-making within military operations.