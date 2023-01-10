Members of 6th Special Operations Squadron use a tablet to upload coordinates during an exercise showcasing ABMS capabilities. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia.

Science Applications International (SAIC) has been awarded a contract to support the US Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) programme.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has an estimated value of $112m.

Under this contract, SAIC will work as ABMS cloud-based command-and-control (CBC2) software integrator to provide agile development, security and operations (DevSecOps) and product management services.

The services will be implemented across different microservice applications and digital engineering tools to support tactical C2 kill chains.

Initially, this new capability will be fielded only for three operational commands, including Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and North American Aerospace Defense Command.

DAF Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management programme executive officer brigadier general Luke Cropsey said: “CBC2 represents a leap forward in quickly integrating and continuously delivering new battle management software tools into the hands of NORAD and USNORTHCOM, as well as PACAF warfighters.”

CBC2 is a bi-national programme jointly undertaken by the US and Canada as part of an international agreement. It will provide decision dominance for the DAF and Department of Defense by enhancing tactical C2 capability.

Operational deliveries under this programme are scheduled to start later this year.

NORAD and USNORTHCOM commander general Glen VanHerck said: “This capability will help unlock available data to accelerate information flow from the sensor to decision maker, and improve our senior leaders’ ability to assess any situation and act before a competitor’s or potential adversary’s next move.”

According to the USAF, CBC2 currently features more than 750 radar feeds that are compiled within a single user interface that enables the users to generate machine-generated courses of action.

It shortens the overall tactical C2 kill chain and sends a desired effect via machine-to-machine connections.