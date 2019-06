Safran Electronics & Defense has entered partnership pacts with Hensoldt Optronics and Mades to develop and manufacture the Euroflir 610 multispectral electro-optical targeting and observation system.

The partnership intends to propose the platform for the European Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (MALE RPAS) programme.

Safran Electronics & Defense CEO Martin Sion said: “The partnership between Safran, Hensoldt and Mades provides the foundations for a solid cooperation between three of the most renowned manufacturers in Europe, allowing to offer to the armed forces a new-generation of infrared (IR) electro-optical system carrying on the successful Euroflir product family.”

Safran unveiled the Euroflir 610, which is based on it Euroflir 410 New Generation, at the Paris Air Show in France.



To be incorporated with advanced technologies developed in Europe, the Euroflir 610 is being positioned as a competent solution to meet the needs of the European MALE RPAS.



The company stated that the Euroflir 610 observation and targeting system’s high-performance line-of-sight stabilisation will enable ultra-long-range capability and high-precision target geolocation.

The European MALE RPAS is a joint programme backed by the governments of France, Germany, Spain and Italy to find a capable solution to meet future unmanned aerial system requirements.

The industry team for the project includes Leonardo, Airbus Defence and Space and Dassault Aviation.

Planned to be introduced in 2025, the MALE RPAS will be used to support intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance missions.

In December, the programme completed the system preliminary design review.