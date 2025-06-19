Official during the signing of MoU. Credit: Teneo/Babcock International Group/Safran Group.

Safran Electronics & Defense has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Babcock International, to enhance collaboration between them in the defence sector.

The Franco-British collaboration will focus on multi-domain mission systems, tactical and strategic communications, aircraft engines, space systems and defence-related arenas.

This collaboration, initiated at the Paris Air Show, aims to merge the strengths of both entities to provide new solutions for defence markets in the UK, France, and globally.

The partnership will focus on “jointly pursuing major defence programmes in land, naval, and air domains” and promoting the development and incorporation of new technologies.

Additionally, this alliance aligns with the objectives of the Lancaster House Treaties, which aims to fortify British-French defence relations and strengthen European security while also building a robust, sovereign industrial foundation to meet upcoming defence challenges.

Joint initiatives under this MoU will cover cooperative research and development ventures, exchange of engineering and manufacturing expertise, support enhancement, and supply chain fortification to ensure sovereignty and uninterrupted supply.

Safran Electronics & Defense president Franck Saudo said: “This new step embodies the deep trust and enduring relationship between France and the United Kingdom. By pooling our expertise and resources, we are better positioned to address evolving defence needs and support the ambitions set by our governments to reinforce Franco-British leadership in the sector.”

The MoU reaffirm the companies’ commitment to strengthen co-operation of the two nations, benefiting national security and their positions in defence.

Safran and Babcock also commit to drive economic growth, by generating jobs in both countries.

Babcock CEO David Lockwood said: “Our defence customers need the assurance that industry is working together to develop and deliver the best, and most innovative, products and services. Babcock and Safran will develop our relationship to increase military support, while strengthening the partnership between France and UK.”

In 2020, Babcock France selected Safran Electronics & Defense to provide its Euroflir 410 optronic (electro-optical) system.

