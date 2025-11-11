A US Air Force T-38 Talon on a runway. Credit: Michael Fitzsimmons/Shutterstock.com.

SAFE Structure Designs has secured a series of contracts to design, engineer, and manufacture specialised tooling and test stands for the US Air Force’s (USAF) T-38 Talon aircraft.

The US-based company is tasked with rebuilding and modernising legacy equipment that is essential for the testing, calibration, and maintenance of the T-38’s engines, transmissions, and key components.

These new test stands and tooling systems will be delivered in support of Yulista Integrated Solutions.

Yulista was recently selected by the USAF Life Cycle Management Center to oversee the T-38 Talon Repair, Inspection, and Maintenance (TRIM) programme.

The T-38 Talon is a twin-engine supersonic jet trainer used for a range of purposes due to its operational efficiency and maintenance characteristics.

Air Education and Training Command remains the primary user of the T-38 for joint specialised undergraduate pilot training.

The aircraft is also operated in different capacities by Air Combat Command, Air Force Materiel Command, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

SAFE Structure Designs president and CEO Johnny Buscema said: “We’re deeply thankful for the opportunity to serve alongside Yulista and the United States Air Force.

“At SAFE, we see each project as a calling to provide excellence with integrity — creating tools and systems that protect lives and strengthen those who protect ours.”

Yulista chose to partner with SAFE Structure Designs after an evaluation process that took into account each contractor’s capabilities, track record, and quality certification.

The two parties have also collaborated in the past, supporting various US Department of War branches including the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.

Recently, StandardAero completed the delivery of its 1,000th GE Aerospace J85-5 engine to the USAF, supporting the T-38 Talon trainer aircraft fleet.

