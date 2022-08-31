Saab’s Gripen E conducts first live-fire test with Meteor missile

Saab’s Gripen E aircraft with Meteor BVRAAM missile over the Vidsel test range in northern Sweden. Credit: Saab.

Saab has revealed that its Gripen E aircraft conducted the first live-firing test with the advanced Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM).

The test was carried out above the Vidsel test range in northern Sweden.

During the test, a Gripen E multi-role aircraft launched the Meteor missile at an altitude of around 16,500ft above the test range.

The company claimed that the BVRAAM successfully achieved end-to-end result on the designated target.

Saab Flight Test & Verification head Mikael Olsson said: “It feels very good that we have now completed first test firing with Meteor from Gripen E.

“It is a very important milestone both for programme and for Saab.

“It shows that weapon capability of Gripen is at the absolute forefront.”

The latest was conducted as part of flight test programme for the Gripen E aircraft.

This programme aims to continuously develop and evaluate several tactical systems, as well as validate the integration of a wide variety of weapons, such as the Meteor.

MBDA Europe vice-president Jim Price said: “This success is a great demonstration of the close partnership between MBDA and Saab, which after many years of active co-operation continues to go from strength to strength.

“This trial also excellently shows off our joint ability to rapidly integrate weapon capabilities onto the all-new Gripen E.”

Developed by MBDA, the Meteor BVRAAM is capable of operating in highly contested environments.

Saab is also a partner in the Meteor programme, with MBDA UK being the prime contractor.

This missile programme includes participation of countries, including Sweden, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, and Germany.