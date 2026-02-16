The MoU was signed at the Munich Security Conference 2026 in Germany. Credit: Saab AB.

Sweden’s Saab and the Joint Stock Company “Ukrainian Defense Industry” (JSC UDI) have agreed to work together in aviation and airborne surveillance.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Munich Security Conference 2026 in Germany on 13 February 2026.

The MoU is intended to reinforce Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

JSC UDI is a primary manufacturer of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine, combining various state enterprises and companies within the country’s defence sector.

Saab will provide its knowledge and experience in aviation technologies and airborne surveillance systems.

Saab deputy CEO Anders Carp said: “We look forward to collaborating with JSC UDI, exploring cooperation opportunities relating to Ukraine. Saab is strongly committed to supporting Ukraine’s defence capability and its defence sector.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The agreement does not specify projects or platforms at this stage.

Recent media coverage from Swedish news outlet Nyheterna indicated that Ukraine plans to allocate part of a €90bn EU loan towards acquiring Saab’s Gripen fighter jets.

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson confirmed after discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykhailo Fedorov that Ukraine seeks EU assistance for these purchases.

An earlier report from October 2025 outlined that Ukraine is scheduled to receive its first JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in 2026, with Sweden intending to deliver between 100 and 150 jets over the subsequent decade.

JSC UDI covers limited liability companies, joint-stock companies, state unitary enterprises, and employs approximately 54,000 workers throughout strategic parts of Ukraine’s national defence sector.

Saab designs, manufactures, and maintains systems for aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors, and underwater applications, employing 27,000 people worldwide.