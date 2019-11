Swedish aerospace and defence company Saab has inaugurated S-Rig (Systems Rig), the first Gripen development simulator installed outside Sweden, at the Gripen Design and Development Network (GDDN) at the Embraer plant in Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo, Brazil.

The simulator has been established as part of a technology transfer programme for a new Brazilian fighter under a partnership between Saab, Brazilian companies Embraer, Atech and AEL Sistemas, and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

Opening of the S-Rig is expected to give the GDDN greater autonomy to take up more development projects in Brazil.

The simulator will be used to develop tests and to verify systems and sub-systems of Gripen in Brazil, particularly those developed by Saab, Embraer, Atech and partners at the GDDN, as well as functionalities of equipment produced elsewhere by other Brazilian partner companies.

The simulator also will support the activities of Gripen Flight Test Center (GFTC), which will be installed at the GDDN in 2020.



Saab aeronautics business area head of Gripen Brazil business unit Mikael Franzén said: “The S-Rig is a complete aircraft simulator that will give Brazil full capacity to test all Gripen systems.

“Brazil is the only country with this capacity outside of Sweden. This is a major competitive advantage for Brazil’s defence industry.

“The simulator is an important development tool that will enable engineers to test new software and other functions while also enabling pilots to prepare for flight tests by conducting tests on the platform prior to the actual flight.”

The simulator platform is expected to enable Brazilian firms to acquire technological expertise and advanced operations of simulators while supporting modern fighter development.

After the delivery of the fighters, the simulator will continue to be used for the Brazilian Air Force and the national defence industry for the development and access of new functionalities for the fighter, including the integration of new weapons.

Over 200 engineers from Brazil have attended classroom and on-the-job training in Sweden as part of Gripen’s technology transfer programme. More than 350 Brazilians will be trained by the end of the programme.

