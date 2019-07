Saab has opened a new innovation centre in the UK to undertake research and development (R&D) projects.

The Sweden-based aerospace and defence company has invested an initial £3.5m in the UK Innovation Hub, located at Imperial College London’s White City Campus.

The investment will fund Saab’s UK-wide network of R&D projects and is expected to increase in the future.

Saab noted that the innovation hub will serve as the focal point for managing the company’s investments in UK-based projects.



Imperial College London’s Institute of Security Science and Technology (ISST) is implementing the partnership with Saab.



The initial focus of the innovation hub will be on radar technology, and Saab will fund a research project at ISST into multi-static and multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) radars.

The hub is expected to broaden its scope to include electronic warfare and cybersecurity in the future.

UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to the Nordic and Baltic region Mark Prisk said: “I am delighted to support the opening of Saab’s new Innovation Hub, which serves as the focal point for their initial £3.5m investment.

“It’s brilliant to see companies like Saab capitalising on the UK’s cutting edge R&D capabilities and partnering with one of our leading universities. Their investment further strengthens the enduring bond between the UK and Sweden.”

In December, Saab opened the UK’s first Digital Control Tower at Cranfield Airport in partnership with Cranfield University.

Head of Saab UK Andrew Walton said: “Saab has a 40-year record of being a trusted partner with the United Kingdom.

“By building on our ongoing work with Cranfield University and opening our new UK Innovation Hub with Imperial College London, we are demonstrating our continuing commitment to investing in the UK and our confidence in Britain as a hotbed of innovation and talent.”