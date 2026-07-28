Saab to deliver two GlobalEye AEW&C planes to Middle East in 2030. Credit: Saab.

Saab has received an order valued at Skr10.1bn ($1.03bn) for two GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft from an undisclosed country in the Middle East, with delivery expected in 2030.

The Swedish defence company stated that, due to industry practices and national security considerations, it will not disclose further details about the customer or the order.

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GlobalEye is designed to provide detection and identification capabilities over land, sea, and air by employing a combination of active and passive sensors. The system offers real-time information aimed at enhancing situational awareness and supporting joint operational forces with early warning of potential threats.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “This order underscores our commitment to providing customers with mission-proven, multi-domain AEW&C capability.

“The increasing international interest in GlobalEye reflects its effectiveness and reliability in modern air defence operations.”

The GlobalEye system integrates Saab’s Erieye Extended Range (ER) radar and a suite of sensors with a multi-domain command and control system, hosted on the Bombardier Global 6000 or 6500 aircraft platform.

The company states this configuration enables detection and tracking improvements, even under heavy electronic interference and cluttered environments. The radar technology is designed to focus energy on specific areas or targets of interest.

With an endurance of over 12 hours, Saab describes the business jet platform as having extended operational range and self-protection features and states it can operate from airports with runways as short as 6,500 feet.

According to the company, the sensor range exceeds 350 nautical miles (650km), allowing for wide area surveillance.

Earlier this month, developments involving the GlobalEye platform extended beyond the Middle East order. At the Nato summit in Ankara, Türkiye, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the start of formal negotiations with Saab for the procurement of up to ten GlobalEye AEW&C systems.

The Alliance has identified Saab’s GlobalEye as its chosen solution to modernise Nato’s surveillance and situational awareness capabilities. Negotiations are set to continue between Saab and the Nato Support and Procurement Agency.

Saab also recently reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026, noting sales of Skr25.45bn, up from Skr19.78bn in the same period of the previous year.

The company’s order bookings were Skr68.4bn, with an order backlog of Skr318bn. Net income for the period totalled Skr2.17bn.

Saab said that interest in the GlobalEye platform remained strong, with Canada having selected the system as its future AEW&C solution in the same reporting period.