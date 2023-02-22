Pictured is a GlobalEye airborne early warning and control system aircraft. Credit: Saab.

Saab has proposed its GlobalEye aircraft in response to the Nato Support and Procurement Agency’s (NSPA) request for information (RFI) regarding a new surveillance platform.

The RFI was floated as part of Nato’s Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC) project that aims to procure a new generation of surveillance and control capability.

The company has offered its GlobalEye aircraft as a replacement for the existing fleet of 14 E-3 airborne early warning & control (AEW&C) aircraft operated by Nato from its air base in Germany.

The E-3 fleet is scheduled to retire in 2035.

Saab’s GlobalEye is a multi-domain AEW&C platform, which features a wide range of active and passive sensors to offer long-range capabilities for detecting and identifying objects in the air, on land or at sea.

The company informed that this aircraft provides real-time information and enhanced situational awareness to the forces operating in multiple domains for early detection of several adversaries.

Saab Surveillance business area head Carl-Johan Bergholm said: “Saab is a proven and trusted part of Nato’s defence industrial base and we are present in more than two-thirds of member nations.

“Our solutions, including GlobalEye, are from outset developed to be compliant with Nato’s requirements. I am confident that we can contribute with important capabilities that will strengthen Nato and benefit member countries.”

Managed by NSPA, the AFSC programme is being funded by 30 Nato allied and partner nations, under a common funding effort.

The programme is currently in the concept stage, which was initiated by the North Atlantic Council in 2017, to develop and analyse various potential concepts capable of meeting Nato’s future requirements.

Last December, Luxembourg provided additional funds to support various activities under the AFSC initiative.