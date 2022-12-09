Officials signing an ‘Implementing Instrument’ at NSPA’s headquarters in Luxembourg on 7 December. Credit: © NSPA – Nato Support and Procurement Agency.

Luxembourg has decided to provide additional funds for the development of NATO ’s first multi-domain surveillance capability, called the Alliance Future Surveillance and Control (AFSC) initiative.

Announced by Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), the new decision was formalised at NSPA’s headquarters in Luxembourg on 7 December.

An ‘Implementing Instrument’ was signed between Luxembourg national armament director (NAD) colonel Guy Hoffmann and NSPA general manager Stacy Cummings.

The development builds on the initial letter of intent (LOI ) signed between Luxembourg and NSPA in May this year.

As part of this LoI, Luxembourg committed to providing $5.27m (€5m) to support various activities performed before and during Phase III of the AFSC Concept Stage between 2023 and 2025.

NSPA AFSC programme manager Cagatay Soyer said: “In the next phase, our team will prepare future acquisition programmes based on the selected AFSC technical concept and a review of planned and available capabilities.

“We are grateful for Luxembourg’s additional contribution to support the continuity of these important activities.”

Handled by NSPA, the AFSC programme aims to study a wide variety of emerging technologies and different options to provide surveillance and control capabilities to Nato.

The new platform is being developed to replace the Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AWACS) fleet, before its expected retirement in 2035.

The AFSC programme is being collaboratively funded by all the 30 Nato allied and partner nations, as part of the Nato Common Funding effort. It is currently in the concept development stage.

NSPA has already awarded Risk Reduction and Feasibility Study contracts to three different teams of industry partners.

It includes Boeing-led team Abiliti , a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems-led team, and Airbus Defence & Space and Northrup Grumman co-led team ASPAARO.