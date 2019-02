Saab has received a contract from the French Ministry of Defence’s Direction de la Maintenance Aéronautique (DMAé) to deliver support and related services for the surface-based radar system Giraffe AMB.

DMAé is the government agency that handles operational maintenance of the French Ministry of Defence’s aeronautics equipment.

Under the contract, Saab will provide support, maintenance and spare parts for the radar system.



The contract is valid for two years until January 2021 and includes options to extend for up to five additional years.

Saab surveillance head Anders Carp said: “Long-term support is a key part of Saab’s offer and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with France.

"We are proud to support the French Armed Forces with our Giraffe AMB mobile command and control shelter, which features its own radar sensor."

“We are proud to support the French Armed Forces with our Giraffe AMB mobile command and control shelter, which features its own radar sensor.”

France received the Giraffe AMB systems from Saab in 2006. The armed forces deploy the company’s Giraffe AMB radar, command and control shelter in support of a range of tasks, including military air surveillance.

Saab will deliver the majority of the work in Gothenburg, Sweden. A portion of the contracted work will be performed on site in France.

Giraffe AMB is designed to provide key capabilities as part of short and medium-range surveillance and ground-based air defence.

Through the integration of 3D surveillance radar and C3 functionality, the system allows forces to gain a swift understanding of the air situation and respond quickly to changing threats, new tactics and shifting operational conditions.