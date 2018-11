The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) has placed an order with Saab to deliver technical support for the Gripen C/D multi-role fighter aircraft.

With a total value of approximately Skr136m ($14.97m), the order includes goods and services required to sustain air operations with the Gripen aircraft such as amendment services and spares.

Saab aeronautics business area senior vice-president and head Jonas Hjelm said: “This order of support gives both us and FMV the possibility to ensure continued efficient air operations with Gripen for the coming year.”



The current deal exercises a contractual option within the framework of a previously signed agreement, which was signed by the company with FMV in May last year.

The original agreement included the provision of performance-based technical support and maintenance for the Saab-built Gripen C/D jet.

Work on the project will be performed at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Linköping, Arboga, Gothenburg, Järfälla, Växjö and Östersund in Sweden. Delivery of the aircraft is slated to be carried out next year.

The production of the fighter aircraft will be performed by four of Saab’s business areas, which are support and services, aeronautics, industrial products, as well as services and surveillance.

Equipped with the latest technology and advanced weapon systems, Gripen C/D is a new-generation, multi-role fighter aircraft that is capable of conducting a wide range of air-to-air, air-to-surface and reconnaissance missions.

Last month, the FMV submitted a proposal to offer a fleet of eight fully Nato-interoperable Gripen C/D aircraft integrated with advanced MS20 configuration to the Bulgarian Air Force.