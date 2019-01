Saab has completed the maiden flight of the second GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft from the company’s airfield in Linköping, Sweden.

The second GlobalEye aircraft undertook a test flight for a duration of two hours and 54 minutes, collecting flight-test data.

GlobalEye is based on a modified Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft and features advanced sensors, including the Erieye ER airborne radar.



Saab surveillance business area head Anders Carp said: “Today’s successful first flight is another major step for GlobalEye. We received the initial contract in late 2015, completed the maiden flight with the first aircraft in March 2018 and now we have the second aircraft in the air just over nine months later.”

“The first GlobalEye was unveiled in February last year and completed its maiden flight the following month.”

The aircraft offers extended detection range, endurance and is suitable for tasks such as search and rescue, border surveillance, and military operations.

In November 2015, Saab signed a development and production contract with the UAE to supply the GlobalEye aircraft, which is a Swing Role Surveillance System (SRSS) incorporating a new version of the Saab Erieye radar system.

Under the initial order, the company will deliver the first two GlobalEye systems for use by the UAE Armed Forces. In 2017, the UAE placed an additional order for a third system.

The first GlobalEye was unveiled in February last year and completed its maiden flight the following month.

In June, the UAE awarded a contract for additional functionality to the GlobalEye (AEW&C) system.