The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has awarded a Skr345m ($39.10m) contract for additional functionality to Saab’s GlobalEye advanced airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) solution.

GlobalEye AEW&C provides air, maritime and ground surveillance in a single solution.

The Saab system is equipped with a complete range of the latest advanced sensors, including the powerful extended range radar called Erieye ER.



“In November 2015, the UAE awarded a development and production contract to Saab for the GlobalEye system to be used by its armed forces.”

Saab surveillance head Anders Carp said: “GlobalEye is the most advanced airborne early warning and control solution on the market and the programme is progressing very well, with the first flight completed in March this year.

“This order is further testament to our successful collaboration with the UAE.”

The initial order included delivery of the first two GlobalEye systems to the UAE. An additional order for a third system was placed last year.

GlobalEye is a swing role airborne surveillance system based on Bombardier’s Global 6000 jet aircraft, which has undergone a complete upgrade and modernisation to adapt to its current role.

On 23 February, Saab revealed the first GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft to the media at its Linköping site in Sweden.

In March, the company successfully completed the first flight of the aircraft in Linköping.