The Gripen E fighter jet will receive upgrades to its electronic warfare, communication and reconnaissance systems. Source: Saab

Saab, an aerospace and defence company, has recently agreed with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to enhance the capabilities of Gripen E and Gripen C/D fighter aircraft.

From 2023 to 2030, the agreement entails an order valued at approximately Skr5.8bn ($468m) and underscores the partnership between Saab, FMV, and the Swedish Armed Forces.

Under this agreement, Saab and FMV are set to implement updates to the Gripen E and Gripen C/D aircraft. These enhancements will primarily focus on the electronic warfare, communication, and reconnaissance systems, marking a technological advancement for these fighter aircraft.

In 2021, Saab began the deliveries of the Gripen E to its Swedish and Brazilian air forces. Brazil started operating activities using the fighter jet in late 2022 and has since inaugurated a Gripen E production line at Embraer‘s plant in Brazil, a step forward in their technology transfer programme.

In addition to bolstering the aircraft’s functionalities, this collaboration also involves adjusting the delivery schedules for both Gripen E and C/D. These changes are designed to ensure the continued operational readiness of the Swedish Armed Forces, guaranteeing they maintain their fighter capability well beyond 2030.

The Gripen E is the latest variation of the Swedish-made fighter jet, costing $85m per unit, considerably more than the previous D and C variants. The first E model was delivered to the Swedish Air Force in November 2021 and is intended to serve into the late 2030s, according to GlobalData’s “Sweden Defense Market 2023-2028” report.

Lars Tossman, head of Saab’s business area Aeronautics, expressed his pride in this partnership’s contribution to enhancing the Gripen system’s capabilities. He noted, “This agreement further underlines the very close collaboration between Saab, FMV, and the Swedish Armed Forces.

I am very proud that we are contributing to the operative capability of the Armed Forces by further strengthening the capability of the Gripen system, which is a world-class fighter aircraft.”

This agreement reaffirms Saab’s commitment to providing solutions for Sweden’s defence needs. The Gripen E and C/D aircraft will play a role in safeguarding Sweden’s national security for years to come.