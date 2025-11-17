Saab will deliver 17 Gripen E/F fighter aircraft to Colombia. Credit: Saab AB.

Saab has entered into a contract with the Colombian government for the supply of 17 Gripen E/F fighter aircraft, with a total order value of €3.1bn ($3.6bn).

The Swedish defence company will deliver these aircraft between 2026 and 2032.

This development follows an announcement made by Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, who confirmed on social media platform X on 3 April that the country plans to acquire the JAS 39 Gripen E/F in order to meet its “strategic air defence” requirements.

Under the terms of the contract, Saab will provide Colombia with 15 single-seat Gripen E jets and two dual-seat Gripen F aircraft.

The contract also covers associated equipment, weapons systems, training programmes, and services.

Alongside the principal contract, Saab and the Colombian government have signed two offset agreements.

These agreements define the framework for military and social cooperation projects, benefiting sectors such as aeronautics, cybersecurity, health, sustainable energy, and water purification technology.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson stated: “I am honoured that Colombia has chosen Gripen E/F to enhance its air defence capabilities and delighted to welcome Colombia into the Gripen family.

“This marks the beginning of a strong and long-term partnership that will strengthen Colombia’s defence and security, benefit its people, and boost the nation’s innovation power.”

GlobalData’s Colombia Defense Market 2024-2029 report projects that the nation’s defence spending will reach $18bn by 2029 as it aims to address growing security concerns related to armed militias, border tensions, and internal unrest.

In a separate development, Saab and Embraer, working alongside the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), have completed the certification flight-test campaign demonstrating in-flight refuelling of the F-39E Gripen fighter by the KC-390 Millennium multi-mission tanker.

During these tests, teams evaluated a variety of flight configurations, different speeds, and varying altitudes to confirm precision during in-flight refuelling operations.

The latest-generation fly-by-wire systems on both aircraft helped ensure the operation’s success. The KC-390 produced a stable wake while the Gripen E stayed responsive in flight, said Saab.

