Saab JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jet. Credit: Saab.

Saab has formalised a series of partnership arrangements with major Canadian aerospace firms as part of its ongoing campaign to supply the Royal Canadian Air Force with Gripen E fighter aircraft.

In a 27 October release, the defence prime stated that it established a new teaming arrangement with Halifax-based IMP Aerospace for final assembly, electrical production, and in-service support of the Gripen E in Canada.

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IMP would lead the establishment of a final assembly line, alongside providing ongoing maintenance should Canada choose the Swedish manufacturer’s offering for its Future Fighter Capability Project.

Additionally, Saab revealed a new memorandum of understanding with Magellan Aerospace to provide local manufacturing of aerostructures and composite assemblies for the aircraft.

This builds on a previous July agreement between Saab and Magellan covering sustainment for the fighter’s F414-GE-39E engine, which powers the JAS 39 Gripen E fighter.

Earlier this year, the company also signed a memorandum of understanding with CAE for advanced pilot and technician training, alongside mission systems engineering and sustainment roles in Canada.

The three companies will serve as its primary Canadian industry partners should Ottawa select the Gripen E.

According to Saab, these collaborations will enhance Canada’s ability to independently maintain and develop its defence capabilities, while also supporting the growth of expertise within the country’s aerospace and defence sectors.

If enacted, the partnerships would create jobs and develop skills in areas including high-technology manufacturing, advanced materials, and model-based systems engineering.

In addition, the arrangements are designed to help Canada maintain long-term, autonomous operation and support of advanced military assets.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “Canada’s fighter capability is a long-term national investment. Together with CAE, IMP and Magellan Aerospace we are prepared to establish a strong Canadian industrial ecosystem around Gripen that delivers operational effect, national sovereignty and lasting industrial and technological benefits.”

In its latest financial disclosures, Saab reported a 215% increase in order bookings in the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal results, significantly driven by Gripen E aircraft.