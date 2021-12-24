Russia’s CMD receives five MiG-31BM interceptor fighters

Russian Air Force MiG-31BM. Credit: Dmitriy Pichugin/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Russia’s Central Military District (CMD) has received five MiG-31BM high-altitude interceptor fighters as per the basic weapons and military equipment supply plan of 2021.

According to a Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation statement, a batch of five interceptor jets entered service with CMD’s fighter aviation regiment.

The Mig-31BM jet is a long-range aircraft designed to destroy air and ground targets. It is capable of intercepting 24 targets simultaneously.

The fighter jet can also intercept cruise and ballistic missiles at different altitudes in all weather conditions.

Related

“The MiG-31BM underwent a comprehensive upgrade of technical components and assemblies, equipped with updated avionics, navigation and electronic equipment, which made it possible to improve tactical characteristics and increase the combat capabilities of interceptor fighters,” the statement said.

Separately, the Southern Military District (SMD)’s Su-27SM3 jet crews worked out fighter aviation cover for a multi-purpose air patrol over Black Sea.

The training involved pairs of aircraft working out actions to escort Su-34 fighter-bombers and conduct other aerial duties.

Once the crew complete their training, they will be assigned for actual air patrols and other missions including intercepting sea and air objects.

In October, Russia and Serbia completed a joint military air defence exercise called Slavic Shield 2021.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you

View all newsletters

By the Airforce Technology team

Sign up to our newsletters

Sign up here



The exercise sought to build the combat skills of the personnel.

Last month, Russian military satellite launched aboard a medium-class Soyuz-2.1B carrier rocket. The payload was placed into orbit.