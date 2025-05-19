EGA and RTX will also assess the feasibility of developing a high purity gallium plant at EGA’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery. Credit: Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC.

RTX has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tawazun Council and aluminium producer Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) to explore production of gallium for applications, mainly defence, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The MoU aims to create gallium extraction and refining capabilities at EGA’s alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi.

This would make the UAE the world’s second largest producer of gallium; a critical mineral with applications in various sectors including semiconductors, electric vehicles, medical devices, and telecom infrastructure.

In the defence industry, gallium is a vital component in advanced radars and other military products.

The agreement is set to secure access to this essential mineral for companies, including RTX.

RTX operations and supply chain senior vice-president Paolo Dal Cin said: “The aerospace and defence industry relies on stable access to rare earth elements.

“Today’s agreement puts us on a path towards a reliable supply of gallium, needed for production of critical aerospace and defence solutions.”

EGA and RTX intend to sign an agreement to assess the feasibility of developing a high purity gallium plant at EGA’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery.

The refinery processes bauxite ore into alumina, which is the feedstock for aluminium smelters and contains trace amounts of gallium.

RTX said that as gallium is an impurity in aluminium, gallium levels must be carefully managed in metal for the most demanding applications.

RTX, previously recognised as Raytheon, manufactures jet engines, aircraft parts, and Patriot missile defence systems.

In April 2025, RTX has reported a total revenue of $20.3bn for the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The company anticipates adjusted sales in the full year 2025 to range between $83bn and $84bn.

However, RTX has issued a caution regarding the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which could reduce its 2025 profits by $850m. The company estimated $50m burden stemming from steel and aluminum tariffs.

The company anticipates that the impact of tariffs on operating profits will become more evident in the latter half of the year when existing inventory is sold off, according to chief financial officer Neil Mitchill.