Pratt & Whitney, under the umbrella of RTX Corporation, has signed a $355m deal with South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
Amidst growing regional tensions, the input of resources into South Korea’s fighter fleet bolsters defence capabilities and affirms the nation’s preparedness to address emerging security challenges on the global stage.
The contract, tailored for F100 engine performance-based logistics sustainment, marks the third consecutive collaborative effort between Pratt & Whitney and DAPA since 2012.
The agreement shows a decade-long partnership to elevate the operational efficiency and combat readiness of the ROKAF fleet, comprising F-15 Eagles and F-16 Fighting Falcons.
South Korea acquired 180 units of F-16 Fighting Falcon multirole fighter aircraft. Again, in 2002 and 2008, South Korea signed a contract to acquire 60 F-15K multirole fighter aircraft ordered in tranches of 40 and 20 units, according to GlobalData’s “South Korea Defense Market 2023-2028” report.
Chris Johnson, vice president of Fighter and Mobility Programs at Pratt & Whitney, emphasised the mutual benefits of sustained collaboration, stating, “These contracts are a win-win for both customers and industry because they offer more efficient affordability and availability.”
The sustained investment bolsters the operational capabilities of ROKAF’s fighter fleet and lays the groundwork for enhanced depot planning and sustainment operations through long-term material forecasting.
Sustainment work, already underway since December 2023, is expected to continue through the latter half of 2027, signalling a commitment to the enduring partnership between Pratt & Whitney, DAPA, and ROKAF.