RTX backlog grew 22% year over year in Q2 FY26. Credit: Samuel Boivin/Shutterstock.com.

RTX, owner of Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon, has raised its full-year 2026 (FY26) forecasts following a second quarter (Q2) marked by double-digit growth in both sales and earnings.

The aerospace and defence firm reported $24.7bn in second quarter sales, a 14% increase from the same period last year, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 21% to $1.89.

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Organic sales growth reached 16% for the quarter, with demand strengthening across both commercial and defence segments, RTX stated.

The company’s total backlog increased to $289bn, comprising $119bn for defence orders and $170bn for commercial operations.

RTX chairman and CEO Chris Calio said: “RTX delivered very strong second quarter results with 16% organic sales growth, including double-digit commercial aftermarket and defence growth, margin expansion across all three segments, and $2.9bn of free cash flow. Demand remains robust, and our backlog is up 22% year over year.”

During the quarter, Raytheon division saw sales of $8.27bn in the quarter, up 18% compared with last year. Sales growth was attributed by RTX to increased volume in land and air defence, naval programmes, and air and space defence systems, including known programmes such as Patriot and AMRAAM.

Raytheon’s adjusted operating profit rose by 29% year-on-year.

Collins Aerospace recorded $8.21bn in sales for the quarter, up 8% and adjusted operating profit in the segment grew 10% over the same period.

Pratt & Whitney division reported a 16% year-on-year sales rise to $8.89bn, supported by a 23% increase in military sales. The division’s adjusted operating profit rose 22%.

Reflecting the strong first half and order book, RTX updated its 2026 outlook, forecasting adjusted sales between $95.0bn and $96.0bn, compared to the previous range of $92.5bn to $93.5bn.

The company now expects organic sales growth of 8–9%, up from a previous projection of 5–6%.

Adjusted EPS is anticipated at $7.10–$7.25, higher than the previous guidance of $6.70–$6.90.

Calio added: “Given our first half performance and current backlog, we are raising our full year outlook for adjusted sales, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow.

“RTX is exceptionally well positioned to drive continued growth as we execute on our backlog, increase productivity, expand capacity, and introduce new technologies to our customers.”