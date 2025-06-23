ICEYE Dwell Precise image of Amsterdam, Netherlands. Credit: ICEYE.

The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has contracted ICEYE, a European space and defence technology firm, to supply space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems.

As part of the agreement, ICEYE will supply four synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites with 25cm resolution, a local ground segment with an antenna, and a mobile ground segment equipped with an AI-driven intelligence hub.

Additionally, the RNLAF will have access to satellite data from ICEYE’s current constellation.

This partnership marks the initiation of the first operational Dutch military satellite mission, achieved within four months from contract signing to the first system component delivery.

The move aligns with the Netherlands’ defence and space strategies, aiming for autonomous ISR capabilities.

RNLAF commander Lieutenant General André Steur said: “We are pleased to partner with ICEYE to develop the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s space-based defence capabilities.

“This collaboration positions the Netherlands at the forefront of European countries investing in this cutting-edge technology. Additionally, this recognizes the critical role of the space domain in national defence and underscores the Netherlands’ commitment to securing its interests in this vital new frontier of defence.”

ICEYE’s technology, compliant with European sovereignty and non-International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), is designed for interoperability, allowing shared use and collaborative tasking among European and allied nations to bolster collective space defence.

The agreement will also see ICEYE strengthening its collaboration with the Netherlands and its local industry, while also utilising the local space and defence industry and other related capabilities in the region.

ICEYE CEO and co-founder Rafal Modrzewski said: “This agreement is a step in European rearmament efforts for securing the defense of European nations. ICEYE is proud to provide the Netherlands with a sovereign and independent satellite ISR capability with the country’s first operational military satellite mission. By delivering this system at an unprecedented speed, ICEYE is ensuring that the Netherlands has access to objective, reliable, and actionable intelligence.”

Recently, ICEYE also partnered with the Portuguese Air Force to deliver SAR satellite to boost the country’s space-based defence capabilities.

