Airbus H225M. Credit: Airbus.

Romania has signed an agreement with France’s Armament General Directorate (DGA) for the acquisition of 12 Airbus H225M helicopters.

The contract is supported by the European Commission’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, which finances urgent and substantial defence investments among EU Member States.

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Under the agreement, the 12 H225Ms will form the first wave of replacements for the Romanian Air Force’s IAR-330 Puma helicopters, which are domestically built under license from Aerospatiale.

They will be deployed for both conventional and special operations roles.

According to Airbus, the deal will also expand the company’s long-standing partnership with IAR, Romania’s principal helicopter manufacturer.

Airbus Helicopters CEO Matthieu Louvot said: “We are honoured that Romania has chosen the H225M to strengthen its defence capabilities. This selection will also bolster Romania’s industrial capabilities through our long-term partnership with IAR, Romania’s sole helicopter manufacturer.

“We are proud to welcome Romania within the growing H225M community, establishing the H225M as a key asset of Europe’s defence.”

Airbus Helicopters has maintained a local presence in Romania for more than two decades, where it supports both domestic customers and various export clients.

In addition to military helicopters, Airbus operates in Romania through its Defence and Space business, which provides secure communications and engineering services, and its Commercial Aircraft manufacturing division.

Romania’s latest contract is its second for military helicopters under the SAFE framework. The country previously placed orders for seven H160 and five H145 helicopters, also intended for public service roles, according to the company.

The H225M, with over a million flight hours logged across more than 350 airframes worldwide, is currently in service with 12 nations including France, Hungary and Brazil.

The type is designed to fulfil a range of military missions, from special operations and combat search and rescue to tactical transport and medical evacuation.

In 2017, Airbus Helicopters signed an exclusive cooperation agreement with Romanian state-owned manufacturer IAR Brașov to produce the H215M multi-role helicopter in Romania.

Under the agreement, IAR would act as prime contractor for any H215M ordered by Romania’s Ministry of Defence.

Romania previously ordered two H215Ms in naval configuration.