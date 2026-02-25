Altitude and operability test for Rolls-Royce’s F130 engine completed. Credit: © Rolls-Royce plc.

Rolls-Royce has successfully completed altitude and operability testing of its F130 engine as part of the US Air Force’s B-52J Stratofortress reengining programme.

The company conducted the tests at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) in Tullahoma, Tennessee, alongside Air Force engineering teams.

Testing at AEDC included evaluations of engine performance at high altitudes to assess long-duration operation in strategic mission conditions.

Rolls-Royce also used distortion screens to simulate turbulent airflow and measure engine stability under stress, as well as Integrated Drive Generator (IDG) trials with Boeing to confirm electrical power reliability across various scenarios.

This phase follows the completion of the Critical Design Review (CDR) by the F130 team in late 2024, enabling construction of the initial flight test engines.

Prior to the AEDC tests, Rolls-Royce carried out rapid twin pod trials at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, replicating the B-52’s dual-pod configuration and verifying analytical predictions related to engine integration.

Further sea-level testing took place in Indianapolis, focusing on the first software release for the F130 and collecting operational data to support ongoing programme development.

The next steps will include additional system integration and dual-pod testing at Stennis Space Center.

Throughout these activities, engineering teams have gathered data to validate modelling and ensure compatibility with the B-52J reengining requirements.

B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Programme, USAF programme manager lieutenant colonel Timothy Cleaver said: “Throughout this F130 engine test campaign, we gathered essential data about how this engine operates across the full spectrum of flight conditions.

“Completing the series of tests at AEDC’s world-class facility gives us confidence in the engine and associated systems as we proceed into test aircraft modification and flight testing.”

The F130 engine is designed for interchangeability in a dual-pod set-up, which differs from the existing left and right specific arrangements on current platforms. This change is intended to simplify logistics and maintenance processes.

Rolls-Royce plans to manufacture, assemble and test the F130 engine in Indianapolis, its largest US production site.

The F130 engine’s commercial background includes more than 30 million flight hours.

Rolls-Royce began testing the F130 engine for the US Air Force B-52 modernisation programme in 2023. In August 2024, the company advanced its F130 testing efforts by starting sea-level evaluations at its Indianapolis facility.