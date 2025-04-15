Rocket Lab has been selected by the UK MoD for its HTCDF. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

Rocket Lab USA has secured roles in the US and the UK hypersonic programmes, worth several billion dollars, to deliver test launch services using its HASTE launch vehicle.

The company will contribute engineering know-how and additional support as part of its involvement in the two government-funded development initiatives.

In the US, Rocket Lab has been selected to participate in the Air Force’s Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC).

The $46bn indefinite delivery-indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract spans until 2031.

It is designed to facilitate the rapid procurement of innovative technologies, engineering services, and technical solutions.

The goal is to develop new capabilities for the Air Force across various domains with a focus on agility and flexibility in funding.

Rocket Lab has been selected by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) as a supplier to its Hypersonic Technologies & Capability Development Framework (HTCDF).

Valued at approximately £1.1bn ($1.47bn), the HTCDF aims to expedite the development of advanced hypersonic capabilities for the UK.

The company ‘s HASTE launch vehicle will be central to its bids for contracts and task orders from both programmes.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said: “The ability to contribute toward the collective security of the United States and the United Kingdom across both of these important programs is a proud moment for the HASTE team, and a demonstration of Rocket Lab’s commitment to lead from the front when it comes to innovative and unique solutions for hypersonic technology development.

“Keeping pace with global developments means more affordable tests at a higher rate that expands the boundaries of hypersonic technology – and that’s a capability we’re already providing all in one platform with HASTE, at a commercial price and cadence that serves the mission of both nations.”

HASTE, a suborbital variant of the Electron rocket, incorporates similar technologies such as carbon fibre composite structures and 3D printed rocket engines.

It features a modified upper Kick Stage for hypersonic technology tests and can carry payloads up to 700kg.

HASTE can deploy technologies at speeds exceeding 7.5km per second, facilitating tests for air-breathing, glide, and ballistic payloads, as well as re-entry technologies.

The company is said to have already achieved success with three launches for the US Department of Defense from its Launch Complex 2 in Virginia, including two launches within a span of 21 days.

To date, Rocket Lab’s HASTE and Electron launch vehicles have deployed more than 200 payloads from its launch sites in the US and New Zealand.

In March 2025, the US Space Force selected Rocket Lab to compete for national security missions under the Department of Defense’s National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 1 programme.