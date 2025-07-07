No. 62 Squadron was reactivated at a ceremony at RNZAF Base Auckland on 4 July. Credit: New Zealand Defence Force.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) has created its first space squadron dedicated to addressing the country’s security and interests in the fast-changing space domain.

The launch comes as RNZAF reactivated No 62 Squadron during a ceremony at RNZAF Base Auckland on 4 July 2025.

Defence Minister Judith Collins said: “Space is vital for modern life. We rely on space-based infrastructure for a range of critical services, from weather observation to financial transactions.

“This is an important signal that we’re taking space security seriously.”

No 62 Squadron, which traces its origins to World War II, served as a radar squadron in the Pacific, using the advanced technology of the day to offer early warnings of enemy assaults and to track the positions of hostile aircraft.

The squadron will now concentrate on space domain awareness, with an initial focus on monitoring, analysing, and understanding space activity, according to Collins.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“Recent global developments have highlighted the need for resilient, advanced defence capabilities. This move is part of the work the New Zealand Defence Force is doing to maintain a combat-capable, flexible force,” the minister added.

In April 2025, Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb told Reuters that the space unit “will have just 15 personnel when it is created”.

This development aligns with the broader Defence Capability Plan that earmarked NZ$12bn ($7.2bn) for upgrading the defence force over four years, including NZ$9bn in new expenditures.

The plan, released in April 2025, projects investments over 15 years to enhance combat readiness, lethality, and interoperability with allies such as Australia.

It also anticipates an increase in defence spending to over 2% of GDP within eight years.

The defence force is tasked with implementing this ambitious plan, which involves collaboration with industry partners and refining procurement processes.

The plan will undergo biennial reviews starting in 2027.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up