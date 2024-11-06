The helicopter has five-blade main rotor, designed with low vibration levels in mind. Credit: © Airbus.

The Netherlands Ministry of Defence agency Command Materiel and IT (COMMIT) has signed a contract with Airbus Helicopters for the supply of 12 H225M multi-role utility aircraft.

The agreement was formalised during the Euronaval trade show in Paris. This deal also encompasses an initial package of support and services.

The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) will deploy the H225Ms in its 300 Special Operations Squadron, enhancing their capabilities for special operations missions. Currently, the service operates Cougars from the H215M family.

The collaboration between Airbus Helicopters and the RNLAF aims to tailor the H225M to the specific needs of the users, focusing on tactical communication and a unique design for the interaction of the aircraft and its systems.

Airbus Helicopters CEO Bruno Even said: “We are very proud to see the Royal Netherlands Air Force and COMMIT renewing their trust in Airbus Helicopters.

“The H225M was selected by the Netherlands in June 2023 after a call for tender and an exhaustive evaluation, after which the Airbus helicopter was considered the best option for the very demanding special forces operations.”

H225M now features new avionics, an enhanced main gear box, advanced airborne communication systems, and the option to be equipped with the HForce weapon system.

Additionally, its maximum take-off weight has been increased by 160kg, bringing it to 11,160kg.

The helicopter is powered by two Makila 2A1 turboshaft engines.

Its five-blade main rotor, designed with low vibration levels in mind, uses the modular Spheriflex design for its rotor mechanical assemblies, which simplifies maintenance.

More than 350 H225s and H225Ms are currently in service worldwide, with more than 880,000 flight hours.

Its military clientele spans across various countries, including Brazil, France, Hungary, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore and Thailand.

Earlier in 2024, the Republic of Singapore Air Force awarded a contract to the Spanish defence company Indra.

This contract involves the development, production, and delivery of a full mission simulator for the Airbus H225M military helicopter.