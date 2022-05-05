Rheinmetall to deliver training rigs and AR systems for German A400M

Rheinmetall will equip the training rigs and AR systems at the German Air Force's Technical Training Centre, at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany. Credit: Pavel Vanka/Flickr (Creative Commons).

German Bundeswehr has placed an order with Rheinmetall to provide advanced training rigs and augmented reality (AR) systems.

The capabilities are for training maintenance and repair personnel of the German Air Force’s A400M transport aircraft in highly realistic environments.

The new award comes after Rheinmetall won the German Federal Agency for Bundeswehr Equipment Information Technology and In-Service Support’s (BAAINBw) tender in December 2021, which is worth approximately two-digit million Euros.

Under the order, the company will equip several high-fidelity training rigs and AR systems at the German Air Force’s Department North’s Technical Training Centre at Wunstorf Air Base (AB) in Germany.

Rheinmetall’s training rigs are detailed models of the original A400M military transport aircraft’s different parts.

In addition, the replicas will save the German Air Force’s A400M aircraft fleet from the potential damages during the training operations while maintaining their availability and readiness.

The concept of combining training rigs with the AR system provides an integrated approach to the overall training, which covers various maintenance procedures and activities in and around the aircraft.

The activities that cannot be practised on the training rigs can easily be depicted by the AR systems, ensuring better comprehension in all the training situations.

According to Rheinmetall, the instructions conducted with the training rigs are in compliance with the European Military Airworthiness Requirements (DEMAR).

The company is also under contract to deliver additional cargo hold simulators for the A400M aircraft for Bundeswehr.