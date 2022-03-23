Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
March 23, 2022

Rheinmetall to maintain German CH-53G helicopters at additional bases

Rheinmetall now offers maintenance services for German Air Force CH-53G transport helicopters at all bases.

In picture, German Army Sikorsky CH-53G Super Stallion. Credit: Julian Herzog/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Rheinmetall has secured a contract from German Bundeswehr to support and maintain CH-53G transport helicopters at two additional bases.

The contract was secured by a company subsidiary Rheinmetall Aviation Services GmbH (RAS) through a competitive tender process. It values in the ‘lower two-digit million-euro range’ and will run for three years in two lots.

As agreed, RAS will provide maintenance and repair services of Sikorsky CH-53G transport helicopters at Laupheim in Baden-Württemberg and Holzdorf-Schönewalde on the border of Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg.

With this contract, Rheinmetall now offers support and maintenance services for German Air Force CH-53G transport helicopters at all bases.

Works at Laupheim and Holzdorf-Schönewalde have already commenced with RAS conducting pre-flight inspections of the helicopters.

The company is operating a total of three service bays for partial work phases at the 64th Helicopter Squadron.

In a statement, Rheinmetall said: “The 64th Helicopter Squadron is stationed in Laupheim where, together with its air transport group at Holzdorf-Schönewalde, it operates 66 CH-53G helicopters, an aircraft which has been in the Bundeswehr inventory since 1972.

“In all cases, the work Rheinmetall carries out is directly embedded in the structures of the 64th Helicopter Squadron.”

RAS was founded in 2019 as part of the company’s strategic cooperation with Sikorsky in the Heavy Transport Helicopter procurement programme.

It is based in Bremen and supports maintenance, repairs, training and documentation.

Last year, Rheinmetall secured a contract to deliver additional cargo hold simulators for German A400M personnel.

