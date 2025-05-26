Rheinmetall’s new Battlesuite acts as a hub for communication and decision-making. Credit: Tobias Arhelger/Shutterstock.

Rheinmetall has unveiled its Battlesuite platform, a digital solution designed to connect and enhance military systems for modern, multidimensional conflicts.

The German defence technology company described the Battlesuite as a core element for enabling “combat operations of the future” with superior effectiveness.

The platform is set to be showcased at the 2025 Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) trade exhibition, scheduled from 27-28 May 2025 in Germany.

The platform aims to address the multifunctional, multidimensional, and scalable challenges of modern conflicts through a multi-layer approach that integrates human intelligence, artificial intelligence, conventional weapon systems, and unmanned systems.

The Battlesuite serves as a central hub for data flow and decision-making, leveraging advanced AI, robust network architecture, and stringent cyber security protocols, the company said in a statement.

At the heart of the Battlesuite is blackned’s Tactical Core, which functions as the operating base and supports a theoretically limitless range of applications, similar to a smartphone’s app architecture.

The platform incorporates Rheinmetall’s in-house developments alongside applications from strategic partners.

Key features include seamless interoperability between heterogeneous systems, real-time communication in complex scenarios, and a multi-layered cyber security architecture.

Rheinmetall highlighted the platform’s ability to ensure smooth communication between new and legacy systems, describing it as “forwards-looking and powerful.”

The platform features an open code design to support transparency while the AI enables predictive, data-driven decisions by aggregating and synchronising operational information across applications and systems.

For secure and stable communication, the platform integrates tactical radio and IP systems, designed to adapt to both old and new technologies and withstand electronic warfare environments.

Rheinmetall stated that “with state-of-the-art encryption technologies and continuous threat analysis,” the system “reliably protects sensitive data.”

The Battlesuite also supports multi-security domains by enabling cross-domain communication and integrating isolated security zones, making it suitable for government, critical infrastructure, and multinational applications.

Its open architecture reduces costs by facilitating shared platform use and simplifying the integration of new technologies.

Last year, Rheinmetall signed an agreement to collaborate with Auterion to advance the development of standardised software components for uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).

Through this alliance, the expertise of both entities will be leveraged to establish a industry benchmark for the command and management of uncrewed systems across air, land, and maritime domains.