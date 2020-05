Raytheon Technologies’ business unit Raytheon Intelligence & Space has secured a contract from the US Army Contracting Command to train Afghanistan Air Force (AAF) pilots.

Raytheon will conduct initial flight training for the US Army’s Program Executive Office for simulation, training and instrumentation.

Under the three-year contract valued at $145m, the AAF students will go through flight school in third-party nations in Europe and the Middle East.

AAF pilots will receive tailored training including classroom, fixed-wing and rotary aircraft instruction from Raytheon.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space Global Training Solutions vice-president Bob Williams said: “Raytheon training experts help the AAF develop a pipeline of skilled flyers and officers.



“Our programme uses the latest training techniques, and a focus on individual mentorship to produce well-rounded officers that will help create a secure future for Afghanistan.”

The AAF Pilot Training programme, which commenced in 2010, was awarded under the Enterprise Training Services Contract vehicle.

The advanced aircraft qualifications and flight techniques have expanded from the original mission for basic flight proficiency.

Raytheon’s mentorship and leadership training helps the programme to maintain a graduation rate of 93% with every student returned to Afghanistan.

In October 2013, the US delivered two C-130H Hercules military transport aircraft to the AFF during a formal ceremony at the Kabul International Airport (IAP) in Afghanistan. The aircraft was the first of four second-hand US Air Force (USAF) aircraft to be delivered to the Afghanistan forces.

The delivery restored the lost fixed-wing medium transport capability due to the axing of the country’s Alenia Aermacchi G222/C-27A cargo fleet in the same year.