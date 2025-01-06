To date, Raytheon has produced and delivered in excess of 240 Patriot fire units. Credit: © RTX.

Raytheon, a business unit of RTX, has secured a contract valued at $946m to provide additional Patriot air and missile defence systems to Romania.

The agreement encompasses the supply of fire units, which include radars, control stations, and an array of missiles.

Raytheon is collaborating with Romanian defence companies within the global supply chain network for the Patriot system.

The company notes that the Patriot system stands as the sole combat-tested ground-based air and missile defence platform globally.

It is capable of countering sophisticated long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and a range of airborne threats.

The Global Patriot solution integrates radars, command-and-control technology, and various interceptors to detect, identify, and neutralise tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft, and other threats.

Raytheon Global Patriot senior vice-president Pete Bata said: “Raytheon is committed to providing Romania with advanced integrated air and missile defence capabilities to protect its citizens and critical infrastructure.

“Romania’s continued investment in Patriot is a testament to the nation’s dedication to ensuring collective security, deterrence, and stability across Europe.”

Since its initial deployment, the Patriot missile defence system has been engaged by five countries in more than 250 combat instances against both crewed and uncrewed aircraft, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles.

The system has achieved more than 150 ballistic missile intercepts in combat operations worldwide since January 2015, with more than 90 of those involving the Raytheon-manufactured Guidance Enhanced Missile family of surface-to-air missiles.

These engagements are backed by more than 3,000 ground tests and upwards of 1,400 flight tests.

To date, Raytheon has produced and delivered more than 240 Patriot fire units.

In July 2024, Romania’s offer to donate a Patriot air defence system to support Ukraine’s defence efforts was met with a surge of cyberattacks linked to Russian interests.

Romanian defence officials had considered the transfer of a Patriot system to Ukraine since early June 2024, which led to a spike in cyberattacks targeting Romanian government websites, as reported by NetScout’s ASERT Threat Intelligence Team.

In September 2024, the Romanian parliament’s lower chamber sanctioned legislation that facilitates the transfer of a Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine.

Romania, which has been part of NATO since 2004, has a border extending 650km alongside Ukraine. The country has resolved to contribute one of its two functioning Patriot systems to Kyiv.

This system is part of a broader commitment by NATO member states, which includes five similar systems and additional strategic air defence assets, reported Reuters.