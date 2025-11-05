Raytheon UK will supply orbital analysts to support the UK Space Domain Awareness mission. Credit: © RTX.

Raytheon UK, a subsidiary of RTX’s Raytheon, has secured a contract to provide orbital analysts for the UK’s Space Domain Awareness mission.

The contract enables the UK Space Agency to access Raytheon UK’s NORSSTrack software.

This software will improve orbital analysis and operational responsiveness through mapping and tracking functions, monitor potential collisions and space debris, assess re-entry risks, and deliver important data for operational decisions.

Analysts assigned under the new contract will be stationed at the National Space Operations Centre located at Royal Air Force Base High Wycombe.

Their role will focus on delivering analysis and response capabilities.

Raytheon UK chief executive and managing director James Gray said: “Our orbital analysts are among the most capable in the industry. We’ve invested heavily in developing this talent, particularly in the North-East, as part of our continued support of space domain awareness.”

Raytheon UK’s ongoing collaboration with the UK Space Agency and investment in this “strategically important domain” is intended to support the country’s position in international space operations.

Space domain awareness ensures that the UK can operate safely and securely within an increasingly contested environment beyond Earth.

The government’s Strategic Defence Review identifies this area as central to safeguarding essential space assets and promoting resilience across government departments, defence forces, and industrial stakeholders.

National Space Operations Centre head Angus Stewart said: “Our continued partnership with Raytheon allows us to deliver key components of the National Space Operations Centre operations, analysis and response capability – clearly signalling our commitment to safeguarding UK and allied interests in an increasingly complex orbital environment.”

In September 2025, Raytheon UK completed integration trials for the Paveway IV precision-guided bomb on the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet, marking further involvement in national defence projects.

