The flight evaluations included the use of containerised AI/ML techniques. Credit: ©U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hoskins/RTX.

RTX’s Raytheon has demonstrated the first artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML)-powered Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) system designed for fourth-generation fighter jets to improve the safety of aircrew members.

The Cognitive Algorithm Deployment System (CADS) integrates Deepwave Digital’s computing stack with the latest Embedded Graphics Processing Unit.

This fusion permits the incorporation of AI models directly into the established RWR systems managed by Raytheon, facilitating AI and ML processing at the sensor level.

CADS uses cognitive techniques to detect, classify, and rank threats effectively.

The upgraded RWR system equipped with CADS is designed to improve the safety of aircrew members and enables swift, economical scaling of advanced AI and machine learning functionalities across platforms.

Initial hardware and cognitive radar processing features of CADS were put to test on Raytheon’s flight test aircraft.

The system is reported to have subsequently performed successfully during additional flight trials and demonstrations on an F-16 at the Air National Guard’s test range near Tucson, Arizona, in December.

The flight evaluations included the use of containerised AI/ML techniques developed by the Georgia Tech Research Institute, Vadum, and Raytheon’s own cognitive electronic warfare team.

CADS is said to be on track to commence procurement across various platforms starting in early this year.

Raytheon Advanced Products and Solutions president Bryan Rosselli said: “The advantages of AI in defence systems are extensive, and our recent CADS test demonstrates how commercially available products, paired with advanced algorithms and cognitive methods, can help the US and its allies outpace peer threats.

“CADS’ ability to quickly process data and run third-party algorithms that prioritise threats, with almost no latency will significantly enhance survivability for military personnel.”

