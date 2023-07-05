A Pratt & Whitney’s turbojet engine. The F117-PW-100 of a strategic and tactical airlifter Boeing C-17 Globemaster III. Source: Sergey Kohl/Shutterstock

Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has been awarded a substantial F117 Engine Sustainment Support contract, bringing the total cumulative value to $8.2bn.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., operating under the name Pratt & Whitney, has recently been granted a modification to its F117 engine sustainment support contract. The modification, valued at a staggering $5.5bn, brings the cumulative face value of the agreement to an impressive $8.bn, up from the previous $2.74bn.

Under this contract, Pratt & Whitney will provide vital engine sustainment support for the F117 engine, serving Australia, Canada, India, Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The scope of work will encompass multiple locations, including San Francisco, California; Columbus, Georgia; and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

The F117 engine powers various military aircraft, including the C-17 Globemaster III and the C-5M Super Galaxy. With a proven track record, Pratt & Whitney is well-positioned to provide sustainment solutions to ensure these critical assets’ continued operational readiness and efficiency.

The final Boeing C-17 Globemaster III took flight in December 2015, marking an official end to aircraft production. The final C-17 Globemaster III was delivered to the Qatar Emiri Air Force.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by September 30, 2027, allowing Pratt & Whitney to contribute to the long-term success of its international partners and strengthen global defence cooperation. As the primary contracting activity, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma will oversee and manage the execution of the contract.

Pratt & Whitney delivered their final F117 engine for the US Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster III strategic military transport aircraft in 2016.

Last month, Raytheon rebranded itself as RTX. Raytheon Technologies shed its century-old name as the next step in overhauling its corporate strategy.