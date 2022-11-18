Raytheon BBN demonstrates RIPL system during US AFRL’s exercise

The recent demonstration showcased that the RIPL system can provide secure access to content for all the associated operators in a network. Credit: © Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Raytheon BBN has successfully demonstrated the capabilities of its Robust Information Provisioning Layer (RIPL) technology during a US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)-led recent exercise.

The exercise was held at the AFRL’s Stockbridge Test Site in Rome, New York.

As part of this effort, the company integrated advanced disruption tolerance protocols with all the advances in artificial intelligence/machine learning.

It allowed the RIPL system to impede the issue of limited and intermittent connectivity, experienced in a contested battlespace, to quickly deliver mission-critical information to the end user.

The demonstration validated that the RIPL system can provide unhindered and protected access to content for all the associated operators in a particular network.

Furthermore, the company claimed that this technology ensures that the user receives only what they have requested or what they are permitted to see.

AFRL Advanced Planning and Autonomous C2 Systems Branch programme manager Brian Holmes said: “The demonstration, which included three of the four mission divisions with AFRL/RI and two geographically separated locations was ‘executed flawlessly’.”

Raytheon is carrying out the RIPL-related work in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The company has also demonstrated this technology using various waveforms, hardware platforms and data formats.

The RIPL system can support secure tactical-level multi-domain information distribution and interoperability.

In the case of the USAF, the RIPL technology could be used for the Air Force Combat Cloud initiative, which is a crucial component of the US Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control and the USAF’s Advanced Battle Management System.

