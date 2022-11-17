Raytheon demonstrates PNVC system’s upgraded capabilities for USAF

The PNVC system uses digital engineering to provide protected communications in support of JADC2 efforts. Credit: © Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) has recently completed a performance demonstration of the Presidential and National Voice Conferencing (PNVC) system for the US Air Force (USAF).

The latest end-to-end system performance demonstration was conducted to showcase the latest upgrades that have been added to the PNVC system to improve its existing command-and-control capabilities.

It involved airborne, ground fixed and ground transportable configurations such as Advanced Extremely High Frequency to determine the system’s integrated component functionality and performance across the PNVC nodes.

The effort validated that the enhanced protected communications capabilities of the PNVC system are now capable of supporting the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications (NC3) platform.

The NC3 capability is a significant element of the US Department of Defense’s future command-and-control network initiative, called Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2), to connect multi-domain forces and battlespace.

RI&S Surveillance and Network Systems president Denis Donohue said: “The enhancements for the PNVC system will help ensure our top leaders have secure connectivity to all key stakeholders in times of national crises to stay ahead of threats in contested environments.

“We’ve employed digital engineering, more specifically, model-based systems engineering, as well as agile software development, to deliver systems faster and smarter.”

Raytheon’s voice conferencing system delivers protected communication capability to the country’s senior leaders and the president. It can evaluate various national security threats and supports faster decision-making.

With the latest upgrades, the system now offers enhanced situational awareness and voice quality, supports an increased number of users, has reduced latency and features a new conference management capability.

The company will soon start the operational testing of the PNVC system to further expedite the transition of this crucial technology.