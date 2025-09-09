Raytheon UK’s Paveway IV precision guided bomb integrated onto Eurofighter Typhoon. Credit: © 2025 RTX.

Raytheon UK, which is part of RTX’s Raytheon business, has concluded integration trials for the Paveway IV precision-guided bomb on the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet.

The trials, facilitated by Rheinmetall company RWM Italia, were undertaken at Royal Air Force Marham and MoD Aberporth in July 2025.

The successful trials encompassed a series of exercises including weapon and platform training, mission planning simulations, live-fire drills, and cross-force tactical integration.

Combat Air Deputy Force commander captain RN Deavin said: “This collaboration underscores the strength of Nato partnerships and our shared commitment to maintaining a technological edge on the battlefield.”

Paveway IV, a dual-mode precision-guided bomb developed by Raytheon, features a warhead manufactured by Rheinmetall Italia. It has been an integral part of the Royal Air Force’s arsenal since 2008.

Raytheon UK CEO James Gray said: “The successful completion of these trials is an important milestone in allied defence cooperation. Our work with RWM Italia and the Royal Air Force exemplifies how industry can enable greater interoperability, lethality and capability across Nato forces, helping them maintain air superiority.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

In 2008, Raytheon’s UK-based subsidiary secured the contract for integrating Paveway IV onto the UK Royal Air Force’s Tornado GR4/4A.

The bomb incorporates an enhanced Mk82 500lb warhead and an all-electronic fuse to ensure precision in various operational scenarios.

Paveway IV employs advanced second-generation GPS-aided inertial navigation technology, enhanced with anti-spoofing and anti-jamming features.

During Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Unified Protector operations, Paveway bombs represented more than 50% of the precision-guided munitions deployed for air-to-ground combat, said the company.

The Paveway IV export contract was awarded to the company in 2014 to an undisclosed international customer. According to reports, the customer was believed to be the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF).

The contract, exceeding $200m, marked the inaugural international sale of Paveway IV bombs. The agreement stipulated the supply of several hundred units of these advanced precision-guided munitions.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up