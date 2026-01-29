Raytheon supplies high altitude strategic and fast jet tactical reconnaissance capabilities in the US. Credit: © RTX.

Raytheon, an RTX business, has secured a $197m contract from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to supply the MS-110 Multispectral Reconnaissance System to the Polish Air Force.

This agreement marks Poland as the first Nato nation and the fourth air force globally to obtain this capability.

The contract covers the production, aircraft integration, and engineering support for seven MS-110 reconnaissance pods, in addition to associated hardware and software.

Raytheon will carry out work related to this contract in Westford, Massachusetts. The project is scheduled for completion by August 2031.

Raytheon advanced products and solutions president Dan Theisen said: “The MS-110 system brings advanced capability by pushing next-generation processing to the tactical edge to defeat camouflage and decoys in near real time.

“This capability empowers the US and our allies to maintain a strategic advantage in an evolving global defence landscape by bolstering survivability, responsiveness and wide area surveillance.”

Raytheon’s MS-110 builds on the DB-110 dual band airborne reconnaissance system, offering day and night, wide-area, long-range imagery coverage. It is claimed to be the only US fast jet reconnaissance pod currently available to international customers.

The company states that this system offers enhanced intelligence capabilities compared to earlier models, including improved area coverage at extended ranges and comprehensive ground surveillance across multiple spectral bands.

According to information on the RTX website, the MS-110 is compatible with a range of aircraft, including US F-16, F-15, and F/A-18 jets, Gripen fighters, C-130s, maritime patrol aircraft, special mission craft, and medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles such as the MQ-9.

The system also integrates into existing DB-110 operational architecture while utilising common ground support equipment.