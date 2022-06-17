Raytheon selected for key project to modernise USAF’s A-10 aircraft

Raytheon Intelligence & Space will replace the A-10 Thunderbolt’s mission computer with its Common Open Secure Mission Computer. Credit: Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

Raytheon Technologies’ company Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) has been selected for a $46.2m project-level agreement to modernise the US Air Force’s (USAF) A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft.

The firm-fixed-price contract falls under the System of Systems Consortium’s (SOSSEC) Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) consortium initiative Other Transaction Authority (OTA).

As part of the latest agreement, RI&S will replace the mission computer of the USAF’s A-10C Thunderbolt II (Warthog) aircraft with its Common Open Secure Mission Computer (COSMC).

The modernisation effort will upgrade the combat systems control improving air dominance and sustainability of the aircraft.

Related

The A-10 Central Interface Control System programme involves replacing the existing weapons stores management and mission computer systems, modernising operational flight programme software environment and establishing RI&S’ COSMC as the A-10’s new central computer.

RI&S has collaborated with non-traditional defence contractors including Vertex, KIHOMAC, Apogee Worx and CymSTAR.

The latest award is for the Phase I of a multi-phase prototype project. A potential award for production and installation on the A-10C aircraft is expected to follow.

The primary locations to carry out the related work are in McKinney, Texas; and Layton, Utah, the US.

RI&S Communications and Airspace Management Systems president Denis Donohue said: “Our COSMC system is a significant technological leap forward for the A-10.

“This platform-agnostic system delivers the generational refresh required for the Warthog to remain highly capable into the future.

“We look forward to transforming and reinvigorating our customers’ platforms so that they’re equipped to face any mission, any challenge.”

Raytheon’s COSMC is a platform-agnostic mission computer, which is built upon commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technology.

It can be used on any aircraft, including rotary, fixed-wing and uncrewed, to allow multi-mission management, sensor processing and weapon stores.