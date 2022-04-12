Raytheon installs first Global ASNT system for USAF

Raytheon installs USAF’s first global aircrew strategic network terminal (ASNT) system. Credit: Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RI&S) has installed the first global aircrew strategic network terminal (ASNT) system for the US Air Force (USAF).

Installation of the nuclear command, control and communications terminals will support the bomber, tanker and reconnaissance fleet.

The global ASNT system provides protected communication capabilities to missile, nuclear bomber and supports the aircrew in operational environments.

The solution will also enhance the existing communications systems while providing additional nuclear and non-nuclear command and control.

RI&S communications and airspace management systems president Denis Donohue said: “Operating on both MILSTAR and Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellites, Global ASNT systems use satellite communications to provide command and control, linking nuclear forces to national command authorities.

“These expanded capabilities will provide the critical data needed at the tactical edge to make smart decisions in near real-time, including supporting the Defence Department’s Joint All Domain Command and Control initiatives for the joint services.”

Raytheon received the contract through the USAF Nuclear Weapons Centre to support the USAF’s Global Strike Command.

The initial $134m contract for the three-year development project comes with options, which, when exercised, will take the cumulative value of the contract to $600m, according to information provided by the company.

The RI&S is currently working on the three additional base installations that includes Global Strike Command’s initial operating capability (IOC).

As per the operational requirements, the company will continue providing equipment and spares support. It will also manufacture and deploy 90 terminals in fixed and movable configurations by the end of next year.

Primary work locations in the US are Florida and Massachusetts, with major suppliers in Texas, Pennsylvania, and California.