Raytheon has received a $105.5m contract to upgrade Germany’s Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense System to the latest configuration.

The direct commercial sales contract was awarded by the Nato Support and Procurement Agency.

The proposed upgrade has been approved by the Defense and Budget Committees of the German Federal Parliament.

Raytheon Integrated Air and Missile Defense vice-president Tom Laliberty said: “This upgrade ensures that Germany’s air and missile defence remains current until at least 2035.”



The modernisation of the air defence system will ensure Germany remains aligned with its EU and Nato allies that use Patriot.



The company has delivered more than 220 Patriot fire units to customers in 16 nations.

Patriot’s ongoing modernisation is funded by a 16-nation consortium. Member countries using the Patriot system can train together and operate together in a combat situation.

The countries include the US, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Israel, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Taiwan, Greece, Spain, Republic of Korea, the UAE, Qatar, Romania, Poland and Sweden.

In addition to interoperability, other benefits of being a part of the consortium include cost-sharing for upgrades and access to enhancements.

The system can be used to counter the threat of hostile aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles.

Patriot’s flexible architecture allows for continuous upgrades and enhancements.

Earlier this month, Raytheon received two contracts to provide its national advanced surface-to-air missile system (NASAMS) and Patriot weapons systems to Qatar.

The Patriot (MIM-104) long-range, all-weather air defence system is produced by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.