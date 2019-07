Raytheon has received two contracts from the State of Qatar to supply its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and Patriot weapons systems.

The contracts are valued at around $2.2bn and are part of a larger agreement Qatar is seeking to reach with the US Government.

As part of the contracts, Raytheon will deliver the NASAMS, final certification of the advanced medium-range air-to-air missile extended range (AMRAAM-ER), as well as additional Patriot fire units.

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems president Ralph Acaba said: “Raytheon’s integrated air and missile defence capabilities provide a combat-proven, layered approach that protects citizens, militaries and infrastructure from a broad spectrum of threats.”



The sale contract represents a key milestone for Raytheon as Qatar is the first country to procure the AMRAAM-ER missile system.



Designed to offer increased ground-based air defence, AMRAAM-ER is a surface-to-air extended-range variant of the AMRAAM. The system is capable of intercepting targets at longer distances and higher altitudes.

The Middle East nation is the 11th country to procure Raytheon’s NASAMS.

NASAMS is a medium-range air-defence system manufactured by Raytheon in partnership with Norwegian firm Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

It features the Raytheon Sentinel radar and can fire multiple interceptors, including AMRAAM-ER.

The Patriot system is in use with 16 countries for integrated air and missile defence.

The system is equipped with radars, command and control technology and interceptors. It has the ability to detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft and other threats.

In a joint statement, US President Donald Trump and Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani said: “Together, we applaud the significant advances made by our two countries across a range of commercial and defence opportunities, and we reiterate the importance of continued cooperation.”