Raytheon has announced that it is delivering the next batch of radar warning receivers for the US Air Force’s (USAF) KC-46 Pegasus aerial refuelling and transport aircraft.

Under a contract with Boeing, Raytheon is providing 111 ALR-69A systems, including spares, to outfit the tanker.

The company expects to complete the delivery of the receivers by 2025.

Raytheon’s ALR-69A is an all-digital radar warning receiver that enhances tanker aircrew survivability by warning them about imminent airborne threats.

The company has so far supplied 50 ALR-69A systems for the KC-46 tanker to Boeing.



Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems vice-president Stefan Baur said: “Today tankers fly closer to the fight than ever before. The all-digital ALR-69A receiver warns pilots faster and across greater distances so they can get their job done and return home safely.”

In May last year, Raytheon received an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to outfit its tactical air and large body aircraft fleet with ALR-69A.

The contract was for the delivery of a minimum of 779 units.

The company has incorporated improvements in the radar warning receiver. The enhancements made to the ALR-69A include frequency extensions that enable detection of threats across the spectrum.

ALR-69A provides greater detection range and identification of threats in dense signal environments.

The system comprises four independent radar receivers, providing 360° coverage.

It is also installed on another USAF platform, the Lockheed C-130H transport aircraft.

The receiver is also being tested on the F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft.