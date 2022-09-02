Ramco to support GA-ASI’s SkyGuardian SGSS sustainment programme

GA-ASI partners with Ramco Systems to leverage ERP for providing MRO services to the MQ-9A SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian aircraft. Credit: © General Atomics.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has collaborated with Ramco Systems to support its SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions (SGSS) sustainment programme.

This partnership will see Ramco provide its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software platform to deliver maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian variants of remotely piloted aircraft (RPA).

Ramco’s suite will provide end-to-end support to fulfil RPA systems’ MRO requirements, including engine, component, hangar, line and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) aftermarket services.

Ramco Systems Aviation, Aerospace & Defense Chief Customer Officer and Ramco Systems USA president Manoj Kumar Singh said: “Securing trust of a world leader in uncrewed aerial systems is a landmark achievement for Ramco.

“Ramco’s deep aviation functionality built over last 25 years, and complemented by next-gen, innovative features, will optimise the operational efficiency of the SkyGuardian programme.”

Launched last year, the SGSS programme has been designed to support GA-ASI’s customers operating the MQ-9B.

This programme provides full-sustainment solutions to the MQ-9B RPA operators, allowing maximum system commonality, availability, and complete training services.

According to GA-ASI, the SGSS reduces the overall lifecycle cost by leveraging sustainment costs across all the MQ-9B customers.

The programme allows the integration of resources to deliver procurement, management, and depot repairs to the users, especially for regional operators.

GA-ASI Sustainment vice-president Sam Richardson said: “Ramco’s technology leads the industry by providing a turnkey solution for digitising MRO operations, enhancing turnaround times (TAT), improving customer satisfaction, service level compliance, on-time delivery, and management of other complex business processes.”